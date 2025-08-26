Immersion on the Mat – this Yoga Studio Uses Edge-Blended Projections

August 26, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Making experiences immersive is a trend that extends into any big-pocket activity one can think of – be it luxury shopping, a premium movie screening, a five-star hotel stay. In this luxury fitness club in Geneva, even the Yoga classes are made immersive through large-scale projections.

The club, called Casa Boost, has transformed its Yoga room with a couple of Christie Captiva DWU500S ultra-short-throw laser projectors. Installed by Moonlight Drive in partnership with The Good Brand, the system turns a 9-meter-wide wall into a projection canvas displaying landscapes, galaxies, and flowing textures during classes.

The compact Captiva units were selected to deliver bright, shadow-free visuals in the studio’s narrow space. Two edge-blended projectors cover the wall with 5,000 lumens at WUXGA resolution, offering up to 20,000 hours of operation. The setup also includes a dual-output content server, ambient audio, and automated scheduling aligned with class routines. Casa Boost says the immersive visuals have quickly become a hit with its community.

(Image: Casa Boost)