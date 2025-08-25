Outfront Secures Exclusive Bay Area Deal for Super Bowl LX & 2026 World Cup

August 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Outfront Media has struck an exclusive partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee to deliver large-scale advertising and experiential activations during Super Bowl LX and the 2026 World Cup, two of the biggest sporting events set to converge in the same region for the first time.

The deal will give brands access to Outfront’s out-of-home network across the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and Santa Clara, where Levi’s Stadium will host the Super Bowl. In addition to billboards and digital signage, advertisers will be able to tap into immersive opportunities, such as projection mapping, drone shows, supergraphics, and 360-degree event domes.

“As we prepare to welcome the world to the Bay Area, our partnership with Outfront unlocks new opportunities for brands to connect with fans and communities through extraordinary storytelling and activations,” said Zaileen Janmohamed, President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee.

Patrick Cresson, Experiential Strategy lead at Outfront, called the collaboration a “catalyst for connection, storytelling, and brand impact,” noting that the company will work with its XLabs team to develop custom activations using augmented reality, generative AI, QR interactions, and social integrations.

The partnership builds on Outfront’s track record at high-profile events, including the Boston Marathon, the U.S. Open, Coachella, and Comic Con. Earlier this year at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the company sold out its inventory to brands such as Nike, Verizon, Pepsi, and Bud Light.

Sales teams from both Outfront and the Bay Area Host Committee are already in discussions with potential partners, with specific campaigns to be announced closer to the events.

(Image: OUTFRONT)