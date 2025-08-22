South Point Casino & Spa Rolls Out Digital Signage with Brightsign and Reach

August 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

South Point Casino & Spa in Las Vegas has rolled out a comprehensive digital signage network, powered by Brightsign media players and Reach Media Network’s content management system, to enhance communication and keep guests informed throughout its expansive property.

With a busy calendar of live events and attractions, South Point needed a reliable and scalable way to deliver timely information. The new system integrates BrightsignOS with Reach’s CMS to automate updates, synchronize content, and provide dynamic displays throughout the casino and spa.

The installation features 125 Brightsign media players in high-traffic areas, with 16 of these driven by Reach’s CMS. The system integrates with the Amadeus travel sales platform, adding live text tools, and scrolling tickers, enabling staff to deliver real-time information without manual intervention.

Custom setups also support major events. During the annual National Finals Rodeo (NFR), for example, four Brightsign-powered displays are built into custom housings to showcase event draws and winner information, creating a focal point for fans.

According to Brigthsign, the Casion was able to reduce workloads for staff, boost engagement with real-time updates, and deliver the around-the-clock reliability required in a high-traffic hospitality environment. With scalability built in, South Point can expand its network as future needs evolve.

“By partnering with Brightsign at South Point Casino, we’ve tapped into the power of dynamic digital signage to bring live events and guest experiences to life,” said Kiersten Gibson, President of Reach.