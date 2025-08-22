OUTFRONT Media Names Nick Brien CEO, Adds Executives From Magnite and Netflix to Board

August 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Outfront Media Inc. has named Nick Brien as Chief Executive Officer, making permanent the role he has held on an interim basis since February 2025. Brien also remains on the company’s Board of Directors.

The out-of-home media company also announced the appointments of Michael Barrett, CEO of Magnite, and Nicolle Pangis, Vice President of Netflix Advertising North America, to its Board. Chairman Michael Dominguez said the moves strengthen Outfront’s leadership as it accelerates digital transformation.

Brien, a veteran of more than 40 years in global advertising and media, has held senior roles at Dentsu, McCann, IPG Mediabrands, Hearst, iCrossing, Leo Burnett, and Amobee. “In a landscape dominated by online video, I believe real-world interactions are more essential than ever to building consumer trust and creating human engagement,” he said. “Guided by this vision, Outfront is modernizing operations and investing in new technology to unlock growth and create lasting shareholder value.”

The additions of Pangis and Barrett bring expertise in adtech, programmatic, and data-driven media. Pangis oversees Netflix’s advertising business in North America and previously led Xaxis and GroupM. Barrett heads Magnite, the largest independent sell-side ad platform in connected TV, video, and display.

These board changes follow Brien’s earlier organizational shake-up, which included creating two distinct sales organizations and hiring new revenue and brand leaders. Outfront said the moves align with its strategy to modernize operations, expand client partnerships, and drive long-term growth.