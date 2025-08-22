OOH!Media Revamps Melbourne’s ‘The Bourke’ Billboard

August 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

OOH!Media has unveiled a refresh of The Bourke, Melbourne’s landmark digital billboard, boosting its scale and impact in the downtown core.

The six-storey display above Bourke and Swanston Streets has been raised four meters and upgraded with high-definition technology, providing improved visuals, smoother motion, and enhanced viewing angles. By swapping out the frame, the screen now also has a more contemporary look.

Launched in 2015 as Australia’s largest full-motion digital billboard, The Bourke has hosted more than 4,600 campaigns, including over 100 3D Anamorphic (3DA) executions. Pepsi, Dove, JLR, and Spotify are among the first brands to use the revitalized display.

To help brands maximize the benefits of the upgrade, OOH!’s creative hub, Poly, has updated its digital twin and 3D stage, enabling advertisers to refine campaigns virtually before launch.

More than 1.7 million people pass by The Bourke each week, making it one of the country’s most visible advertising media. The upgrade adds to OOH!media’s national network of more than 3,800 billboards.