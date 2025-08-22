Intersection Launches IRLX to Drive Experiential Brand Engagement in American Cities

August 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Intersection has announced the launch of IRLX, a new experiential division designed to deepen brand engagement in public spaces across major U.S. cities.

Building on Intersection’s long-standing presence in major American markets, IRLX blends digital storytelling, OoH scale, and live interaction to deliver immersive campaigns that go beyond traditional advertising. The division, Intersection says, will activate events, retail pop-ups, street experiences, large-scale build-outs, and other touchpoints designed to spark real-life engagement between brands and urban audiences.

New York City-based Intersection also plans to form new partnerships to strengthen its footprint in the fast-growing experiential marketing sector.

“Cities are at their best when public spaces are alive with culture and community,” said Chris Grosso, CEO of Intersection. “With IRLX, we’re giving brands the opportunity to win attention and elevate urban life.”

With a presence in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and other large American cities, Intersection reaches over 50 million people each month through more than 400,000 digital and other assets nationwide. With the creation of IRLX, Intersection wants to extend that reach into live experiences, combining the scale of DooH media with interactive, on-the-ground activations.