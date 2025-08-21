Mesh LEDs by Leyard Power Holiday on Ice and & Juliet

August 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The live events company Blue-i Europe has rolled out Leyard’s Planar Carbonlight CLM10.4 LED displays for two major touring productions: Holiday on Ice and the pop musical & Juliet.

Since November 2024, Holiday on Ice has been touring a new production across Europe, with shows scheduled to run through April 2026. The latest edition features more than 160 square meters of CLM10.4 LED mesh displays, delivering visuals in arenas challenged by ice, condensation, and humidity.

“It’s bright enough for arenas, waterproof enough for ice rinks, and lightweight enough to hang large volumes,” said Ethan Forde, European Sales Director at Blue-i Europe. “It’s the perfect product for this production, and having Leyard based in Europe is a real plus for spares and support.”

Blue-i Director Ed Cooper added that the LED’s durability and low power use make it ideal for the rigors of touring. This marks the company’s first supply to Holiday on Ice, which has entertained over 330 million spectators worldwide in its 80-year history.

The same displays are also part of & Juliet, the Olivier Award-winning musical that reimagines Shakespeare’s classic with a soundtrack of Max Martin hits. For the West End run and subsequent tours, the lightweight carbon fiber construction of the CLM10.4 met strict weight limits while providing transparency for creative set transitions.