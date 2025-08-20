Ocean Outdoor Upgrades Major DooH Screens with Cameras and Motion Tracking

August 20, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The British DooH company Ocean Outdoor, known for mega-screens like the one in London’s Piccadilly Circus, has renewed some of its key locations. Five of them now boast new LCD and LED screens, plus built-in cameras to enable campaigns using the interactive “Deepscreen” methods developed by their creative tech department Ocean Lab.

In London, The Screens at Canary Wharf in Reuters Plaza received a refresh along with new pinhole cameras to enable mixed reality experiences. In June, Ocean also expanded its DooH footprint there with three synchronised screens around the station entrance.

The Southern Terrace at Westfield London now features skeletal tracking, allowing passersby to control on-screen characters and objects through body movements. Meanwhile, the P10 Hammersmith Broadway screen — located on one of West London’s busiest roads — has been upgraded for greater brightness and clarity.

In the north, Ocean upgraded The Screen at Cavern Quarter in Liverpool’s central shopping district and The Screen at The Arndale in Manchester’s retail core. Both now support Deepscreen 3D content capabilities.

Ocean Outdoor says the upgrades are part of the company’s ongoing program to modernize key sites and maintain high display standards across its UK network.