Nowsignage Adds CMS Support for Samsung’s EMDX E-Paper Displays

August 20, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A number of software vendors have jumped on the e-paper bandwagon over the past two years, making sure their digital signage CMS works with these types of displays. Since e-paper screens will never fully replace LCDs because of their inability to show moving images, but will instead complement them in mixed-fleet networks, managing both through the same CMS makes sense.

UK-based Nowsignage is enabling this integration by adding support for Samsung’s EMDX e-paper displays, making it possible to manage them alongside LCD and LED screens within the same platform. In a corporate setting, for instance, that could include large LED walls in a concourse and e-paper posters in a foyer, with both of them displaying the same updates.

“Adding the Samsung e-paper to our certified list was a natural fit,” said Charlie Zammit, Head of Product at Nowsignage. “The ease of integration, combined with its innovative low-power display technology, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver dynamic, energy-efficient signage solutions. This partnership expands what’s possible for our customers, especially in environments where sustainability matters most.”