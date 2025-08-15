Miraj Cinemas Revives North Delhi Landmark with New Luxury Multiplex

August 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The cinematic lights are back on at one of North Delhi’s most storied addresses. Miraj Cinemas, India’s third-largest multiplex chain, has transformed the historic Akash Cinema in Azadpur into a three-screen, luxury venue that merges decades of local film history with modern moviegoing comfort.

The original Akash Cinema, a 1,000-seat single-screen theater that opened in 1987, was a cornerstone of the city’s entertainment scene until it closed in 2016. The newly reimagined space now offers 427 seats spread across three premium auditoriums: Audi 1 (239 seats), Audi 2 (94 seats), and Audi 3 (94 seats), each outfitted with wide-cushioned chairs, generous legroom, and unobstructed sightlines. Moviegoers can expect 2K digital projection, Dolby surround sound, and immersive 3D capabilities.

The design pays homage to the building’s heritage while embracing contemporary style. Marble floors, glow-lit ceilings, and art deco-inspired detailing welcome visitors. The lobby lounge offers a comfortable gathering space, complemented by premium restrooms and ambient lighting, which complete the upscale experience.

On the culinary front, guests can choose between two in-house dining concepts. Chef’s Corner offers freshly prepared multi-cuisine options, ranging from paneer tikka wraps and dim sum to loaded cheese fries, while Pop Corner delivers traditional movie treats, including popcorn, nachos, and sodas, all prepared by in-house chefs.

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, Managing Director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd., said the relaunch was both a business expansion and a tribute. “We’re incredibly proud to give the iconic Akash Cinema a new lease of life,” he said. “This boutique property blends legacy with luxury, technology, and hospitality, creating a cinematic destination that’s both nostalgic and future-ready.”

With bookings now open via the Miraj Cinemas website and app, the Azadpur location aims to become a go-to spot for everything from weekend family outings to the latest blockbuster.