Vistar Media Partners with Acxiom to Add Audience Data to DSP

August 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Vistar Media, since January part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, has partnered with Acxiom, the Interpublic Group (IPG)-owned customer intelligence company, to integrate Acxiom’s consumer data into Vistar’s demand-side platform (DSP).

The integration provides advertisers with access to over 500 audience segments, encompassing demographics, financial behaviors, lifestyle interests, purchase activity, and life stage indicators. The data will be available within Vistar’s DSP for planning and activating targeted out-of-home (OoH) campaigns across the U.S.

“We’re making it easier for brands to reach real people – not just broad demographics – with messages that matter,” said Amanda Flugstad-Clarke, senior director of data partnerships at Vistar Media. “By bringing Acxiom’s rich audience segments directly into our platform, we’re giving advertisers access to smarter targeting at scale.”

The partnership also applies to Vistar’s Adstruc platform, allowing IPG agencies and clients to access Acxiom audience data during the planning phase for traditional OoH campaigns.

Vistar says the integration, combined with digital OoH’s ability to reach consumers throughout their daily routines, will help advertisers deliver messaging to audiences in relevant locations.