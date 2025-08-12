Circle K Mexico Using Digital Signage to Boost Sales and Cut Waste

August 12, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Creative Realities has rolled out a proof-of-concept digital signage system at a Circle K Mexico location, marking the convenience store retailer’s first step into dynamic in-store displays.

The installation features four promotional screens that run localized seasonal offers, corporate updates, and targeted deals, designed to connect directly with shoppers. By replacing printed signs, the pilot aligns with Circle K’s sustainability goals of reducing paper and plastic waste while lowering operational costs. It also enables the company to track sales behavior in promoted product categories and directly link campaign performance to in-store results.

“Digital transformation isn’t just about technology,” said Julian Arcila, Director, LATAM and Marketing Director at Creative Realities. “It’s about changing how customers connect with brands, showing how innovation and sustainability can work together to drive growth.”

Creative Realities handled the deployment end-to-end, supplying hardware, Reflectview CMS, network strategy, technical support, and content optimization. Promotions will refresh monthly to keep messaging relevant and measurable, with sales data tied directly to the advertised products.

Early results could pave the way for expansion to five additional stores and potentially up to 200 locations nationwide. The deployment follows Circle K’s announcement a year ago to expand into the LATAM market with the appointment of Julian Arcila as regional managing director.