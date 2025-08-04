For Puma Flagships, Outform Designed a LED Wall That is also Product Shelf

August 4, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The time of “Hang and Bang”, just spreading a mass of digital signage screens around a store, is over. Integration of digital signage in a shop design is crucial nowadays.

Retail Specialist Outform took this to a new level when it designed a LED wall for Puma’s Flagshipstores in New York and Las Vegas.

The Dynamix Pro is a patented magnetic LED video wall – thius being able to integrate magnetic shelves for the shoes, combining it Lift & Learn technology. For the content, a custom-built CMS with templated content layouts is used.

For each displayed sneaker, motion-triggered, SKU-specific content hotzones can be triggered by the actions of the customer. Outform installed eight of the walls – four in every store.

For the flagships, Outform didn’t just provide the LED walls but a whole merchandising system for more in-store engagement. The store environments were zoned by gender and category, from Team Sports to Running, and supported by backend analytics, supported by motion sensors.