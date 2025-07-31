LED Elevator Lets Visitors ‘Fly’ Above Italy’s Star-Shaped Unesco Town

July 31, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Digital signage integrator M-Cube has completed an immersive LED-clad elevator cabin that simulates a flight over the northern Italian town of Palmanova. The lift gives visitors a virtual bird’s-eye view of the town’s Unesco-listed, star-shaped fortification, originally built in the 16th century.

The installation uses high-resolution LED screens, directional audio, and a vibrating platform to recreate the sensation of flight – without ever leaving the ground. It is housed in a cabin with automatic doors and a temperature-controlled interior, designed to resemble a real elevator.

M-Cube installed 24 square metres of LED screens with a 1.5 mm pixel pitch across three vertical walls and part of the floor, synchronizing the visuals with audio and motion cues.

The experience was developed to make Palmanova’s geometric structure more accessible to visitors – after all, the view from above is the main reason tourists come to Palmanova. “This project reflects a modern, experience-led approach to heritage tourism,” said Ross Pedgrift, UK Business Director at M-Cube.

According to M-Cube, the digital lift is part of a wider effort to bring Italy’s cultural landmarks to life through immersive formats.