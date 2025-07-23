Tesla’s New LA Diner Makes Charging a Big-Screen Event

July 23, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Elon Musk loves to make a big splash, and the new Tesla Diner in Los Angeles is no exception. The diner’s opening definitely wasn’t one of his best kept secrets – Musk had already announced the concept seven years ago. The LA diner is the first one its kind and it includes two large LED screens for cinema entertainment while charging.

The idea of combining entertainment, dining, or shopping with fast-charging EV infrastructure is certainly not new – but Tesla always manages to convey the impression of being the inventor.

From a digital signage perspective, the two LED walls, on which guests can watch movies from the diner’s terrace while their electric cars are charging, is a real innovation. Watching a movie and dining sounds like an ideal pass time for the time it takes to charge an Electric Vehicle. Usually 30-45 minutes are usually not long enough for a full-length movie.

Update The screens use Daktronics LED with a 6 mm pixelpitch and both measure 9.8 meters (32 feet) high and 17.7 meters (58 feet) wide.

The question also remains how great the viewing experience is during sunny days – and Southern California should have quite a few of these throughout the year. But these are details – maybe DooH could become an alternative revenue stream.

