LED Sphere Turns Adidas London Store into Shrine for Oasis Fans

July 23, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Adidas has ambitiously – and quite literally – revamped its London flagship into a digital oasis. The sports brand is collaborating with the freshly reunited Britpop band Oasis for a new collection to feed into the comeback craze surrounding the 90s icons.

The ground floor of the Oxford Street store has been turned into a fan space dedicated to the Gallagher brothers. Vintage footage from past Oasis concerts plays across a series of LED screens. At the heart of it is an LED sphere suspended from the ceiling that sometimes appears as a spinning football, other times flashing back to scenes from Oasis gigs around the globe. Surrounding LED walls act as a backdrop to shelves displaying the collection – interspersed with quirky 90s memorabilia.

The LED Sphere itself is a turnkey rental product from British AV solution provider Unify VSN, with the technology reportedly developed by Chinese manufacturer OneDisplay.

These spheres seem like a smart way of delivering high-impact, temporary experiences. Instead of regular LED walls or displays, they can serve as a center piece. The more challenging part would be the content, which has to be adapted to the 360-degree surface or into multiple synchronized content zones. Adidas has nailed this, creating a custom content loop that mixes both approaches – letting imagery spin around the Sphere’s axis.