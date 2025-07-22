Omdia Projects Display Market to Hold Steady in 2025 Despite Tariff Concerns

July 22, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Despite the threat of U.S. tariffs, market research firm Omdia expects the display market to see slight growth in 2025. According to its latest “Large-Area Display Market Tracker,” about 75.3 million panels larger than 9 inches are expected to be shipped for use in public information displays (PID), which includes digital signage. This represents a 1.6% increase compared to the previous year.

However, this forecast comes with some caution. The data is based on first-quarter trends, during which many manufacturers ramped up deliveries to get ahead of expected tariffs. This early boost in shipments has likely influenced the overall growth estimate for the year.

LCD TV Segment Faces Decline in Units, but Not in Size

In the LCD TV display segment, Omdia expects unit sales to fall by 2.1% in 2025. Yet, the total screen area sold is projected to grow by 5.9%, driven by the ongoing consumer trend toward larger screen sizes.

To manage pricing pressure expected later in the year, Chinese manufacturers are continuing with a “production-to-order” strategy to avoid overproduction and price drops later on.

PC Displays Lead the Growth

Overall, the large-format display market is forecasted to grow by 2.9% in 2025. But the growth isn’t evenly spread across all types of displays or use cases.

The strongest momentum is expected in the mobile PC display segment. Chinese manufacturers are aggressively targeting this area, setting ambitious delivery goals to expand their market share. In 2024, non-Chinese suppliers still only held a 42.8% share of this segment.

“This push is aimed at capturing greater market share and is expected to contribute to an overall increase in large-area display shipments during the same period,” concludes Peter Su, Principal Analyst at Omdia.