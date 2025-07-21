Keynote Speakers for DSE 2025 in San Diego Announced

July 21, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Questex is moving Digital Signage Experience (DSE) from a Las Vegas exhibition hall to a San Diego costal resort this year. The event, which has seen a decline in exhibitors in recent years, is undergoing a full revamp – shifting its focus more heavily toward conference programming and education. This includes two keynotes, one of which will be delivered by Ariel Haroush, Chairman & Founder of Future Stores.

Ariel Haroush will kick off the event with his keynote, “The Experience Economy – Elevating retail for the modern shopper,” focusing on how technology is transforming retail to meet the needs of today’s connected consumers. Haroush is a retail expert and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience working with brands such as Google, H&M, and Adidas. He is the founder of Outform as well as the founder of the Future Stores pop-up venture in London.

A second keynote will be presented by Marcos Terenzio, Senior Director Digital Experience at IA Interior Architects. He will speak on “Elevating Experiences Through the Harmony of Art + Science,” addressing the challenges of technological advancement, artificial intelligence, and the importance of community and environmental considerations in experience design. Terenzio is an award-winning experience designer and creative director with 25 years of experience delivering projects for global clients.

DSE has also opened nominations for the 2025 DIZZIE Awards, with entries accepted across 17 categories.

DSE 2025 takes place October 19–21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California.