Vistar Expands OoH Marketplace with Programmatic Guaranteed Deals

July 18, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Vistar Media, one of the largest supply side platforms (SSPs) for OoH, now also supports Programmatic Guaranteed. This means advertisers can lock in where their out-of-home ads will run and agree on the price ahead of time. Media owners tend to favor these deals because they offer a clearer view of demand and help secure reliable budgets – especially during high-traffic periods.

With this update, the Vistar marketplace now supports all major programmatic deal types: Open Exchange, Private Marketplace (PMP), and Programmatic Guaranteed.

Vistar’s programmatic guaranteed option is built just for out-of-home advertising. It lets sdvertisers reserve ad space through Vistar’s own ad server. Vistar also manages automatic campaign delivery. The buyers’ side can either book those guaranteed campaigns through Vistar’s demand-side platform (DSP) or other supported omnichannel DSPs.

Programmatic Guaranteed is mostly used for campaigns that need planning certainty, control, and dependable delivery. Typical use cases include advertising during high-demand events like the Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup, or Black Friday, as well as short-term campaigns with big budgets or strategic sponsorships in high-traffic locations.