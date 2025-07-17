Lenove/F1 projection mapping on Fenchurch Building in London (Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo and Formula 1 Light Up London’s ‘Walkie-Talkie’

July 17, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Lenovo and Formula 1 marked the growing popularity of the sport in the United Kingdom with a 4,250 square metre projection on London’s Fenchurch Building, also known as the ‘Walkie-Talkie’. The projection featured Formula 1 car liveries designed by DJ Roman Kemp and presenter Natalie Pinkham.

The event follows the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which saw an attendance of 500,000 spectators. According to Formula 1, the sport contributes an estimated £12 billion to the UK economy.

Formula 1 has seen big growth in the UK, with 16.7 million people – approximately 25% of the population – identifying as fans. Of this group, 41% are women. Globally, the sport continues to gain popularity among younger audiences, with 42% of fans now under the age of 35, an increase of 11 percentage points over the past seven years.

As part of its partnership with Formula 1, Lenovo launched the Race To Create platform, powered by Intel. This tool allows users to design custom F1 car liveries, offering a new form of engagement with the sport outside race weekends.

Lenovo is a global partner of Formula 1 and contributes to various technological development phases within the sport. This includes the use of AI-powered PCs like the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition during testing phases, and the operation of a Media & Technology Centre in Kent, which processes approximately 600 terabytes of data per race weekend for broadcast distribution to over 180 territories.

