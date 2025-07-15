One of the World’s Most Immersive Stores Has Almost No Screens

July 15, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Immersive storytelling through big LED walls à la Las Vegas Sphere is an expensive endeavor. But what’s probably even more expensive is immersive storytelling without it – at least at the scale the French luxury group LVMH is doing it with its latest mega-store project in Shanghai called “The Louis” – and titled “Louis Vuitton’s most immersive store yet” by The Fashion Network.

“The Louis” is a 30-meter-tall structure in the shape of a cruise ship, with the upper levels sculpted like giant Louis Vuitton designer trunks. Inside, an extraordinary number of bags, trunks, and other items carrying the signature Louis Vuitton monogram are stacked creatively to form 360-degree canvases for a series of themed rooms. There are almost no visible digital elements – except in the athletics section, where curved LED screens wrap around the walls, giving it a sports-bar-inspired look.

For the store concept, LVMH collaborated with London-based creative agency Closer. The agency’s CEO, Peter Ravailhe, said the store is meant to “fuse engineering and imagination in the real world”– purposely omitting anything AI, AR, or VR.

“The Louis” is located on Wujiang Road in Shanghai’s central business district. In addition to the retail space, it also features an exhibition area and a dining space called “Le Café” on the top floor.