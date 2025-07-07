280-Meter-High Building Projection Mapped for Singapore’s 60-Year Celebration

July 7, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

UOB, one of Asia’s leading banks, is celebrating its 90th anniversary together with Singapore’s 60th year of independence. To mark the occasion, the bank is transforming its UOB Plaza 1 headquarters into a 280-meter-high projection surface. Visitors can catch three different projection mapping shows lighting up the building now through August 9.

To mark its anniversary, UOB teamed up with integrator Hexogon Solution to create a show titled Unity. Directed by creative director Benjamin Tan, the six-minute animation tells the story of the bank and its core values in three acts.

The show has earned UOB three Guinness World Records: for the largest light output in a projected image, the longest temporary architectural projection mapped display, and the tallest projected image on a building. According to UOB, the total projected image reached a brightness of 5.85 million lumens.

As part of UOB’s institutional support for the arts, the second show in the series is the UOB Painting of the Year (POY) Showcase. It features projections inspired by 30 award-winning artworks from the competition. First launched in 1982, UOB POY is Singapore’s longest-running art competition.

The showcased pieces are grouped into three themed collections:

The Timeless Collection – highlighting works from 2015 and earlier

Contemporary Collection 1 – featuring pieces from 2016 to 2020

Contemporary Collection 2 – showcasing works from 2021 to 2024

To join in the SG60 celebrations honoring the city-state’s 60 years of independence, UOB Plaza 1 will also showcase a series of special projections – including a visual animation where the SG60 logo transforms into the UOB90 logo, symbolizing the shared milestones of the nation and the bank. This particular projection also features Majulah Singapura, a vibrant, hyper-local artwork by artist Sam Lo. The piece celebrates Singapore’s multicultural identity and the collective spirit that defines the nation.