A Global Toast to the 4th of July from Germany!

July 4, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

One of the perks of running an American platform is that we now get to celebrate the 4th of July with all our readers. That means we’re taking a break from digital signage talk today to send our best wishes to everyone across the pond enjoying the holiday. We hope everyone in the digital signage space is spending a lovely day with family and friends – and away from the office.

Here in Germany, it’s a regular workday for the invidis team. But we’re celebrating in spirit! We’re grateful to be part of the North American industry through this blog – a connection made possible by the legacy we’ve inherited from our friend Dave Haynes.

With that, Happy 4th of July – and we’ll see you on Monday!