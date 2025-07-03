GSTV Screens Spotlight Missing Child Case from 1980

July 3, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) has teamed up with Gas Station TV (GSTV) to help find Kevin Verville Jr., who was abducted as a newborn in Oceanside, California, on July 1, 1980. He was just 17 days old at the time.

According to investigators, Kevin was last seen with a woman who called herself “Sheila.” She offered a ride to Kevin’s mother, claiming she worked for a group that supports young military families. At some point, she asked the mother to step out of the car – and then drove off with the baby. This happened near a housing complex close to Camp Pendleton.

Now, more than four decades later, NCMEC is sharing a new age-progressed image of Kevin, created by a forensic artist, to show what he might look like today. Starting July 1, 2025, the image will appear on screens at over 29,000 gas stations in 49 states, as part of a month-long campaign.

This effort is part of a larger partnership between NCMEC and GSTV that began in 2019. Every month, GSTV donates airtime in 25 states to spotlight missing children and help bring them home.