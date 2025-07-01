Zetadisplay Starts Selling Proprietary CMS to Other Integrators

July 1, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Zetadisplay has made its first deal to license its CMS software, “Engage,” to another integrator – Enra Technologies in South Africa. The move plays into Zetadisplay’s plans to grow its SaaS revenue and expand internationally.

Right now, about 40 percent of Zetadisplay’s revenue comes from Engage. The company expects that number to keep climbing, with software sales playing a bigger role in its overall growth. As one of the top three digital signage integrators in Europe, Zetadisplay is now taking its software beyond the continent. Enra is its first international partner.

Based in South Africa, Enra is an IT and AV integrator that also works across Africa and the Middle East. They’ll use Engage to deliver complete digital signage solutions. A major South African retail chain with over 750 stores and a university are already up and running with the software.

Raees Mukuddem, CEO and Founder of Enra Technologies says: “The digital signage market in South Africa is still in its infancy, but we’ve recognised its immense potential. By partnering with Zetadisplay, an internationally recognised leader in this space, we are bringing best-in-class full-service solutions to the market. We believe in success through collaboration—what we call ‘evoking Ubuntu’—and we’re excited to work alongside Zetadisplay to transform the industry.”

Ola Sæverås, Chief Business Officer at Zetadisplay comments: “Enra is the perfect partner for expanding into the South African market. They are incredibly well-established, working with leading brands and enterprise clients across the region. Their deep local expertise, combined with our innovative Engage Suite CMS platform, will allow us to create powerful digital signage solutions tailored to regional business needs.”

Until now, Zetadisplay has used its CMS software exclusively for its own projects and will likely continue doing so within Europe, where it still operates solely as an integrator. However, the company sees potential for expanding its software business in other regions. It’s possible there will be more integration customers in the future, potentially also from North America or the APAC markets.