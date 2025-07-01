E-Paper: 2.5 Million Colors Thanks to Samsung’s Algorithm

July 1, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Most e-paper displays on the market are built on the same core technology. Brands like Samsung, PPDS, and Sharp don’t differ much when it comes to their display panels. For indoor color screens, almost all of them use E Ink’s Spectra 6. The real differences come down to the finer details – things like the design, power setup, or special software features tailored for e-paper.

In a recent report, Samsung shows, for example, how its e-paper model EDMX uses an algorithm to extract 40 times the color depth from the six primary colors of Spectra 6: Instead of the 60,000 colors that the technology yields, the EDMX is said to display around 2.5 million hues.

E-paper displays 101 If you want to understand the basics of e-paper displays and the technology behind them, check out the special 101 chapter in our 2025 Yearbook.

[Download it here.]

According to Samsung, the color imaging algorithm is based on the human visual system (HVS), which doesn’t perceive colors at the pixel level. Instead, it sees average color tones across larger areas.

Color e-paper usually relies on error diffusion to approximate digital images with a limited color palette. In contrast, the algorithm calculates the likelihood of certain colors appearing in specific areas of the image and decides where to place them to create the impression of the desired shade.

The result: color dots should be distributed in a way that looks smooth and natural, without visible patterns or harsh transitions. According to Samsung, the system also uses a blue-noise-based sampling method to further optimize the color arrangement.

More Primary Colors Soon to Come for Spectra 6

What’s really interesting isn’t so much how the algorithm works, but that both panel manufacturers and display brands are actively looking for ways to improve color reproduction in e-paper. Right now, it still doesn’t meet the quality needed for certain use cases, like digital-out-of-home advertising.

E Ink is also working on a chip update for Spectra 6 that will add three more primary colors. This should improve detail, reduce graininess, and sharpen object edges.

E-paper technology is evolving rapidly. It’ll be interesting to see how long helper algorithms like the color imaging system are still needed – and whether they help justify the still-high price for customers.