Big LED Overhaul at Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium

June 27, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Last year, SNA Displays completed the replacement of all major LED displays at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center. Now, the US-based manufacturer has returned to MSU for a new project – upgrading the video display technology at Spartan Stadium.

Spartan Stadium, also known as “The Woodshed,” is home to MSU’s football program, seats 75,000 and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023. SNA Displays is replacing the stadium’s aging video boards with 10 mm pixel pitch LED technology from its Empire Exterior line.

Anthony James Partners (AJP) is serving as the owner-representative, providing design and procurement services, and helped MSU select SNA Displays for the project.

The upgrades include:

Retrofitting the main scoreboard in the south end zone

Replacing two auxiliary video boards in the northeast

Installing a 4,500-square-foot curved fascia display on the north end

Adding 172 linear feet of field-level LED ribbon

Extending the south scoreboard by 18 feet, adding nearly 1,000 square feet of digital display space

SNA Displays is also handling demolition of the existing LED equipment and installing new illuminated channel signage and cladding.

MSU cited the age and limited functionality of the current displays as reasons for the upgrade. The new systems are expected to enhance game day operations and support corporate sponsorships.

Other stadium modernization efforts include structural improvements, enhanced safety and security, ADA-compliant renovations, and upgraded seating.

The new LED boards are scheduled for completion before the 2025 NCAA Division I FBS football season.