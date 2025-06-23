Amazon Grows Signage Stick CMS Support to 25

June 23, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Amazon is expanding its group of digital signage CMS partners. Its Signage Stick – the Fire TV Stick for digital signage, so to speak – now works with 25 different CMS platforms. The latest to join the list is Lifeloop, a platform designed specifically for senior living homes.

Lifeloop is already used in about 4,700 senior living communities across North America to share information with staff and residents. By pairing it with the Signage Stick, Lifeloop mostly targets places that are not yet using any digital signage at all – or still rely on USB sticks.

The Signage Stick launched less than a year ago and costs around $100, making it a budget-friendly option for those new to digital signage. For CMS providers, it also serves as a handy marketplace to promote and sell their software.