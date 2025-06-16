Infocomm 25: AI in Digital Signage – Context is King

June 16, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

At this year’s Infocomm, AI was just about everywhere – or at least, the term was. But beneath marketing slogans or big-picture visions, actual meaningful AI integration was harder to find.

That said, there were standouts – especially among companies focused on workplace solutions and interactivity. Some of the companies going beyond the hype were Appspace, Poppulo, Korbyt, and Intuiface. They all delivered AI tools with real impact, baked into their platforms in practical, user-friendly ways.

Why Workplace Providers Are Ahead

It’s not by chance that workplace-focused digital signage providers are leading the charge. These platforms are built around structured data – desk bookings and meeting room reservations through mobile apps – which provides fertile ground for AI tools to learn and improve. Simply put: the more relevant data there is to train the AI, the better it performs.

Companies like Appspace, Poppulo, and Korbyt already have deep knowledge of their users and environments. That gives them a clear edge when applying AI to make content smarter and more context-aware. Meanwhile, Intuiface brings years of experience in connecting to APIs and helping users build interactive experiences, which is now being enhanced with AI agents.

Content Creation That Starts Inside the CMS

Rather than relying on separate generative AI tools to create content, several digital signage providers are embedding AI right into their platforms. The goal: make content creation easier and more aligned with company branding – while keeping everything editable.

Appspace, Intuiface, and Korbyt all offer AI-powered tools that let users generate content via prompts directly in their composer tools. These prompts are automatically enriched with company-specific information like brand tone and style guides. To address privacy concerns, the AI used is typically hosted on private customer instances.

Smarter Ways to Work with Content

Common AI features, like automatic summarization, multilingual translations, and text improvement tools, have also made their way into enterprise digital signage. These are increasingly standard in workplace CMS platforms and serve to make managing content faster and less manual.

AI-Powered Targeting: Right Place, Right Time

One of the more impressive uses of AI is in content targeting. Thanks to integration with desk booking systems and employee calendars, platforms like Appspace, Korbyt, and Poppulo can display relevant content based on who is nearby.

For instance, if the marketing team is gathering on the 3rd floor of an office, department-specific content will automatically appear on nearby screens. The same goes for language prioritization in international offices. Rather than relying on sensors, these platforms pull targeting data from their own integrated systems.

AI in Network Operations

Perhaps the most advanced implementation of AI came from Poppulo. At Infocomm, it was the only vendor demonstrating AI-powered network management, complete with a recommendation engine.

This feature allows users to generate network health reports and receive AI-generated suggestions for improvement – everything from content strategy to hardware upgrades. The platform’s insights are built on data from over 700,000 active endpoints, and the recommendations come with clear visuals and actionable steps.

With a dedicated in-house AI team, Poppulo has clearly invested in making AI a core part of its platform – not just a plugin. Their approach hints at where the industry may be heading: only those with the scale and resources to build deep AI capabilities will keep up.

Beyond Signage: AI Across the Workplace

AI’s role doesn’t stop at the digital signage screen. In broader workplace experience platforms, AI is optimizing daily workflows. Employees with many meetings might automatically be suggested quiet zones or meeting rooms. Desk bookings can be arranged so that team members sit near each other.

These kinds of features, now emerging in platforms combining digital signage and mobile apps, simply weren’t feasible without AI. And they highlight the trend: as data becomes more interconnected, AI is becoming the engine that makes smarter workplaces possible.