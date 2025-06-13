Nashville’s New Concert Hall Features SNA Display LED Banner

June 13, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Pinnacle is a recently opened music venue in Nashville, Tennessee, offering a more intimate concert experience than large arena shows –accommodating a crowd of 4,500 people. That makes it the largest concert hall of its kind in Music City.

Open for three months now, The Pinnacle features a rounded LED banner above its main entrance, which faces 9th Avenue and overlooks a courtyard. This outdoor space includes artificial turf and some pre-show amenities, providing a casual area for concertgoers to relax before shows.

The new LED display measures 79 feet 10 inches long by 5 feet 6 inches tall. It was built using SNA Displays’ Empire Exterior LED technology, with a 6.6 mm pixel pitch. Installation was handled by Utah-based Yesco.

Located within the 19-acre Nashville Yards development – a mixed-use space that includes luxury residences and premium retail – the crisp new LED mirage integrates nicely with its upscale surroundings.