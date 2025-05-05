Expanded, Enhanced Poster And Screen Network In London Underground Promoted As Greatest Show Under Earth

May 5, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The out of home media company that has an eight-year ad contract with Transport for London (TfL) says an expanded and digitally upgraded network in the Underground system will be the The Greatest Show Under Earth.

That seems a bit of a reach (but that’s how a lot of marketers roll). The media company Global’s plan are, however, inarguably impressive terms of the pure scale and some of the planned enhancements – 1,000+ new screens and a multi-sensory, immersive section at London’s vast Waterloo Station.

Global has also announced a new audience planning and measurement tool called Access All Audiences.

From PR:

By fusing depersonalized TfL data with data from industry-leading sources including TGI, IPA, TouchPoint and YouGov, Access All Audiences shifts outdoor advertising from panel-based to audience-based planning – increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of campaigns by enabling more targeted, data-driven marketing.

As well as investment in ad tech and data, Global has unveiled an extensive enhancement of its digital and print assets on the TfL estate, helping advertisers connect with hard to reach audiences with high-impact, contextually relevant creative.

From the development of next-generation tunnel wraps on the Elizabeth line, to a revamp of Waterloo’s travelator, the new assets are designed to immerse, inspire and move Londoners like never before.

Digital upgrades include:

1,000 new small format digital screens across all nine zones for the first time, tripling the network’s D6 estate.

150 HD full-motion, 3D enabled D12s.

Nine new Digital Gateways and five new sets of Digital Escalator Panels.

In a world-first, Global is developing brand-new digital tunnel wraps to enhance the eye-catching architecture of the Elizabeth line. This would see four incredible ten-meter-long LED screens curving from one side of a tunnel to the other, allowing commuters to be immersed in full-motion campaigns. Working closely with TfL, the steps to develop this concept into a reality are now underway.

At Waterloo Tube station, Global is set to transform the station’s 160-meter-long travelator into a multi-sensory experience featuring eight massive, digital screens, combining sound, 3D visuals, scent and motion – a large format canvas that will surprise and delight every passenger.

The entire upgrade is underpinned by sustainability – from solar-powered screen assembly to carbon-neutral materials and modular screens that can be repaired easily.

Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London, said: “To travel on the Tube or Elizabeth line is to be surrounded by all the wonderful creativity, innovation and excitement that drives this global city. Today we’re marking a partnership that will see the most ambitious digital expansion our network has ever seen, combining groundbreaking creativity with cutting-edge technology and data.

“Together with Global, we’re proud to play a part in shaping the cultural heartbeat of the capital and I can’t wait to see how our customers and those advertising on our network see these latest enhancements to our world-leading advertising estate.”