Big Pro AV Distributor Exertis Almo Launches Own Digital Signage CMS Platform Aimed At Integrator Customers

March 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Well this is interesting – we’ve seen display and media player hardware manufacturers through the years come out with software that competes with pure-play digital signage content management systems, but I don’t THINK I have come across a pro AV distributor getting into the game. And that’s what Exertis Almo has done.

The value-added Pro AV distributor has launched the Autora Digital Signage Management (DSM) Platform – described as a new service offering that allows integrators to simplify every facet of a digital signage AV project, while backed up by a dedicated internal Exertis Almo team of subject mater experts.

“There are a lot of creative complexities to digital signage – and there will always be unexpected situations,” explains Exertis Almo VP Services Cory Allen in announcing the platform. “At the same time, existing DSM platforms have lacked what integrators need.”

“Autora DSM was designed as a mechanism to minimize these challenges,” he adds. “However, what’s most unique about the Autora platform is the way we provide customized support to the integrator throughout the process to ultimately deliver the most positive experience possible to the end-user.”

Autora DSM is tuned to allow integrators to choose their level of involvement without concern about having to always be the experts. “To the end user, the process will appear professional and seamless, and to the integrator, they have the flexibility to ‘a la carte’ each project, customizing for the specific needs. We back that up with endless communication, including dedicated email managed by multiple pros, tech support, What’s App messaging, live chat, direct support and much more.”

This in-house video podcast gets into the thinking …

My immediate thought was that this would not go over well with some software firms that list and resell via Exertis, but there really aren’t many – just Creative Realities and Wallboard, as far as I can tell. Like most pro AV distys, portfolios are much much about tangible things that can be ordered and shipped – like screens, mounts, mikes and speakers.