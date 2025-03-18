London Screens-On-Ebikes Firm Starts Parking Scooters To Reach Crowds At Big Events

March 18, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Delivery scooters fitted with displays on the cargo boxes behind the rider is really just a new spin on a well-established idea of mobile ad displays – from the sides of cube trucks to the tops of taxis and ride-share cars.

But the London company that has some 100 all-electric delivery scooters tearing around the central city has an interesting approach to guerrilla marketing for brands – just parking the scooters in locations where a lot of people are hanging around or walking past.

I saw a post on Linkedin about Ad-MOTO parking scooters at points where fans were flowing past either before or after a Premier League match in London, with the scooter sufficiently small and nimble to find its way into a highly visible spot, without getting in the way. They call the service Park & Play. The screens on both sides of the cargo box are 28-inches (there’s a slightly smaller one on the rear, as well) and a lot of people at least had the opportunity to view what was on those screens.

Cheeky, but clever.