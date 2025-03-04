Wallboard Releases Version 2.0 Of Its Digital Signage Management Software

March 4, 2025 by Dave Haynes

If I wrote about all the version releases of CMS software platforms readers would greet all that with as much as enthusiasm as a lengthy explanation of how actuarial science is applied to risk management in the insurance industry. So I tend to skip past those press releases when they drop in my email inbox. BUT … I’ll cover some major releases, like one from the Hungarian/US digital signage firm Wallboard.

The company – head office in Dallas but coding in the Budapest area – has announced version 2.0 of its management software platform, bringing, it says, significant improvements to content management, deployment, and monitoring capabilities.

Wallboard 2.0 has several key enhancements:

A redesigned UX with customizable views to simplify navigation and organization;

Content management has been overhauled with improved playlisting, tagging, and a streamlined Channels editor, with these changes allowing teams to organize, update, and deploy content more efficiently and consistently;

A new Quick Editor enables content adjustments without users needing to navigate through more complex interfaces.

On the technical side, Wallboard 2.0 has:

Advanced filtering for faster content discovery;

Built-in training tools to help teams get up to speed;

Enhanced proof-of-play reporting;

Improved device monitoring capabilities.

The Channels feature has also been redesigned to simplify content distribution at scale. This system, the company says, now follows a straightforward logic of “when to play, what to play, and where to play it,” making automated content distribution more manageable.