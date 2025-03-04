Wallboard Releases Version 2.0 Of Its Digital Signage Management Software

March 4, 2025 by Dave Haynes

If I wrote about all the version releases of CMS software platforms readers would greet all that with as much as enthusiasm as a lengthy explanation of how actuarial science is applied to risk management in the insurance industry. So I tend to skip past those press releases when they drop in my email inbox. BUT … I’ll cover some major releases, like one from the Hungarian/US digital signage firm Wallboard.

The company – head office in Dallas but coding in the Budapest area – has announced version 2.0 of its management software platform, bringing, it says, significant improvements to content management, deployment, and monitoring capabilities.

Wallboard 2.0 has several key enhancements:

On the technical side,  Wallboard 2.0 has:

The Channels feature has also been redesigned to simplify content distribution at scale. This system, the company says, now follows a straightforward logic of “when to play, what to play, and where to play it,” making automated content distribution more manageable.

Leave a comment