UK Pub Group Seeing Tangible Sales Lift From Screens At Bars Just Peddling Pours And Snacks

March 3, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Here’s an interesting video bankrolled by Samsung’s UK operation that digs into the why and the outcome of deploying some 3,500 smart displays across pubs and bars in the UK, as part of a retail media network operated by a company that operates 1,000s of places to get a pint or cocktail in England, Wales, N. Ireland and Scotland.

It’s interesting to me for a couple of reasons:

First, there is a defined payback – with the video outlining average and campaign specific sales-lifts (Asahi sales went up 13%, for example);

Second, the on-screen content seems to just get to the point and drives awareness and orders of things sold in that environment, from pours to crisps (potato chips). There are several companies like Atmosphere and Barvanna provide free content channels and media players for the operators of bars and pubs in North America and over in to the UK that are curated social media videos or other material, interspersed with advertising. In this case, the MIXR screen network just seems to be ads. I think both approaches have merit, but I tilt more to using screens to sell as opposed to offering entertainment and a distraction that maybe gets people to order another round.

A company called Stonegate has 1,000+ pubs and bars in its estate and the MIXR multi-channel retail media network.

Another interesting aspect of this is CDW leading the solution, as I think of that company much more as a seller/broker than a company that can execute and manage a rollout.