OLED TV Sales Seeing Double-Digit Growth; 85-Inch TVs Now Mainstreamed: Omdia

March 3, 2025 by Dave Haynes

There’s good reason to think OLED is never really going to be a mainstream option for pro display networks because of its relatively high costs and technical limitations, even with those limitations like brightness somewhat or fully addressed. But OLED is doing well in the much larger market of consumer televisions.

New data from the research firm Omdia says in Q4 of 2024, OLED TV shipments reached 2 million units, its best sales in two years and a 12.6% year-over-year (YoY) bump from 2023. LCD TV sales, by comparison, grew 5.6% YoY.

North America was the largest market for TV shipments at 19% YoY, followed closely by Western Europe at 18.4% YoY. Overall, global TV set shipments grew 5.8%, totaling 61.5 million units for the quarter, according to Omdia’s latest TV Sets Market Tracker- Q4’24.

“The TV sets market is increasingly a battle between ultimate picture quality and immersive screen size,” says Omdia’s Practice Leader for TV set research, Patrick Horner. “In North America, consumers can choose between a 65” OLED TV set or a 98”/100” LCD TV at a similar average selling price. OLED technology is being aggressively marketed by industry leader, Samsung, while Chinese brands are driving competitive pricing in the extra-large LCD segment.”

A little crazily for old people like me, who can recall 25-inch tube TVs being regarded as monsters, 85-inch TVs are now a mainstream size in North America. “First introduced at CES 2023, it took retailers around one year to begin stocking them widely in stores. Now in 4Q24, Omdia analysts are witnessing the same trend extend to even larger e 98”/100” sizes which are readily available at Best Buy, Costco, and Walmart. “

“A recent consumer research study by Omdia of 3,000 TV consumers in the USA, found that 57% of respondents are either interested or very interested in a 98” LCD TV. While we anticipated concerns around physical logistics or home aesthetics to be major barriers, our research revealed that the only real obstacle is price,” explains Horner.

The average selling price of 98-inch and 100-inch LCD TVs in the US hovers around $1,500.

While OLED has marketplace traction right now, Omdia cautions that Chinese TV manufacturers like TCL and Hisense are serious threats in the OLED’s prime selling segment: premium $1,000+ TV sets. OLEDs are gorgeous, but between local dimming with mini LED backlights and visual boosters like quantum dots, big LCDs are at minimum rivaling OLED on viewing experience.