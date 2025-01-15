UK Electronics Retailer Currys Expands Its “Connected Media” Network To Almost 300 Screen-Filled Stores

January 15, 2025 by Dave Haynes

UK electronics retailer Currys is happy enough with what it has been seeing from its retail media network that it is expanding the footprint across its full estate of almost 300 stores in the UK and Ireland, with each of the stores typically having 100+ screens.

The expanded Currys Connected Media network is a partnership with in-store media specialist PRN, which is owned by STRATACACHE and has a very active hand from that larger company’s founder and CEO, Chris Riegel.

From PR:

By transforming in-store screens into dynamic media spaces, Currys will enable brands to advertise on displays within its shops. Powered by PRN’s technology, the networked screens will deliver targeted adverts, allowing new and existing Currys Connected Media brand partners to maximize in-store experiences.

Brands will benefit from Currys’ extensive network of TV screens. With over 100 screens in many shops, the national network hopes to deliver around 40 million annual impressions.

This opportunity is available to brands sold in all Currys’ 297 UK&I stores, as well as to other brands wanting to connect with Currys’ shoppers. Customers will benefit from best-in-class, high-spec adverts on the in-store screens, showcasing the products at their best.

This unique proposition is a key element of the broader Currys Connected Media landscape (see diagram below). Strategically designed, it enables clients to leverage cutting-edge advertising vehicles based on actionable insights, driving evidence-based and impactful consumer interactions. What’s more, it enables clients to reach the 80% of UK households that are Currys customers.

The Currys deal is the first in the UK for PRN, which has been doing screens in retail for some 30 years (industry vets may recall CRT TVs hanging from the ceilings of Walmarts in the late 1990s, put in by PRN).

“The partnership between Currys and PRN presents a huge opportunity to those brands that are available in Currys stores as well as other businesses that wish to reach their shoppers,” says Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN. “Currys has the largest TV display network in the UK, and through PRN they are able to extend their already impressive, connected media network to reach shoppers across every stage of their journey to purchase. Adding in-store capabilities to Currys Connected Media will add value to each pillar of their existing proposition, giving brands more opportunities to drive sales as well as gain deeper essential insights.”