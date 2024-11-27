Betting Shop Chain Switches In-Store Digital Signage Set-Up To Amino’s Streaming Solution

November 27, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Paddy Power, the well-known retail betting shop chain in the UK and Ireland, has taken the interesting step of cutting over from a traditional servers and end-point PCs set-up for its in-store digital signage network to one using streaming media players.

UK-based Amino’s H200 4K media players are now being used in more than 500 locations, showing live sporting events and virtual sports betting, as well as information for live odds and pricing details.

The betting shop chain migrated both its satellite video content delivery and legacy customer information systems, which were running on PCs and servers, to a single commercial-grade system with purpose-built hardware and management systems. The network is monitored and managed using Amino’s Orchestrate cloud-based device management system.

“The H200-Orchestrate solution from Amino checked all the boxes for us,” says Colm Codd, Head of Technology – Retail at Paddy Power. “Not only did Amino provide us with the hardware, but by using their powerful Orchestrate management platform and the expertise of Amino’s support team, we were able to deploy this cutting-edge solution faster and more efficiently than we anticipated, while generating genuine cost savings. We can now centrally manage all our in-store display configurations and applications to ensure that content is up to date, relevant and complies with regional regulations. We also believe that the enhanced retail experience we have created will lead to increased satisfaction for our customers.”

The Amino units also simplified installs by using power-over-Ethernet (PoE).

“The real-time, low-latency requirements of today’s betting shops are critical as expectations of the betting experience have skyrocketed over the last several years,” adds Mark Carlisle, CEO of Amino. “Our low latency enterprise video and digital signage solutions are ideal for companies like Paddy Power because they provide a competitive advantage when every second counts. We are proud to help Paddy Power significantly enhance its customer experience.”