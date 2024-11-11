Belfast’s Main Live Events Venue Does Digital Signage Refresh Across Venue

November 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The SSE Arena in Belfast has had digital signage as part of its communication mix since 2015, and the 11,000-seat venue – Northern Ireland’s biggest live events destination – has now completed a big upgrade that includes a lot of LED display.

The arena, which is home to everything from concerts to Belfast Giants ice hockey games, has some 150 screens, LED and LCD.

“Moving with the times and changing the layout and configuration of our digital signage has allowed us to be more creative and more engaging with our content,” says Clara Killen, Digital Experience Manager for the arena. “Rather than having static menu boards, we have menu boards that come to life, where we can change products, change pricing and be flexible with that. So as we have evolved, we have really decided to move with the times and make sure that we are using the digital signage to its full capability.”

One of the interesting aspects of the refresh is the use of LED ribbon displays for menus above concessions.

The arena is running off the Uniguest-owned Tripleplay software platform – streaming to SP1 media player endpoints that Uniguest had built in partnership with BrightSign.