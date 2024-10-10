Vertical Impression Creates Tongue-In-Cheek Love Letter Mix Tape For DOOH Industry

October 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Tip of the hat to a Canadian company that figured out a unique way to get some attention ahead of next week’s DOOH-focused DPAA Global Summit in New York – a “mix tape” playlist of AI-created original songs Vertical Impression describes as a 10-track love letter to the OOH ad industry

The tongue-in-cheek effort – with the album title Out of Home and Into My Heart – has a set of tunes that range from pop and rock ballads to dance and hip hop anthems.

“No, this isn’t elevator music, it’s elevating music. It’s our love letter to the medium, combining catchy tunes with themes that resonate with our everyday experiences as marketers and advertisers,” says Nicolette Leonardies, President and Chief Mixtape Officer at Vertical Impression, which puts ad screens in elevators.

The mixtape is available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. All streaming proceeds from the album will be donated to the National Advertising Benevolent Society (NABS), a charity that supports at-risk people in the media, marketing, communications and advertising industry. NABS does good work.

The company says the mix tape started as a project to reinvent the concept of elevator music into something more modern. Created with the help of AI, our creative team fine-tuned lyrics, adjusted melodies, and made countless decisions on how to best celebrate our industry in a musical way. Our goal was to seamlessly blend the AI-generated elements with human creativity and a dash of our brand’s personality, ensuring that every note and word authentically represented OOH advertising.

Vertical Impression says it has 6,000+ elevator screens in buildings across North America, mainly offices, hotels and hospitals