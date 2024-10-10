LG Starts Marketing EV Charging Stations With Integrated, Multi-Purpose Touch Screens

October 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

LG’s energy solutions business is huge, particularly with respect to EV batteries, so it is logical that the company is pushing deeper into EV charging solutions with a new fast charging station that bakes in a touchscreen display.

LG Business Solutions USA has announced it has started taking orders for its first Level 3 DC Charger in the U.S., with the charging totems assembled in Fort Worth, Texas.

LG’s new stylishly designed Level 3 DC Charger, says PR, features dynamic load management of multiple chargers, a high resolution 24-inch LCD touch-screen display, and liquid cooled CCS/NACS charging cable. The charger is a stand-type model with a connected Power Bank that provides fast charging up to 175kW. The outdoor LCD touch-screen display can serve multiple functions for various owners and use cases.

The real money for operators is in charging fees, and the screens might serve no other purpose than explaining what to do and relaying status. But the PR references “new revenue streams, additional marketing and income opportunities” and says the charging infrastructure comes with “trusted LG software to enable integration with other LG infrastructure elements including digital display networks.“