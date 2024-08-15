This Elevator Cab Has 10 Big Screens On The Walls And Ceiling

August 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

MORE than 25 years ago now, sheesh, I got into digital signage and DOOH by joining a company that was putting tablet-sized LCD screens up in the corner or over the entry doors of office tower elevators. That was a giant (and expensive) technical feat back then, and I never imagined what would be possible now – like mounting 10 BIG flat panel displays in one elevator cab.

The central elevator in what’s called the Gasometer in EUREF-Campus Berlin has seven 75” screens on the elevator cab walls and another three 55” panels in the ceiling, supported by a Bose sound system. Visitors getting a ride in that elevator get an immersive experience that relates the history of the building as well as its surroundings.

The Gasometer is the last construction project in a revitalized 5.5-hectare area that, in part, symbolizes a shift in Germany towards renewable energy. One of those empty steel-framed cylinders that originally was used as the guide and holding structure for low pressure gas storage tanks. Watch a gritty crime procedural TV series out of the UK, and you’ll probably see the skeletons of these now dormant gasworks in some shots.

The displays on this job were put together by the Dutch firm XPO Screens, working with elevators manufacturer KONE.

Here’s a video that relates some of the “show” on the screens. It’s hard with a phone camera and the set-up of an elevator to get a photo that really shows what’s been done!