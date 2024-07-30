Here’s a Different, Clever Approach To Adding Digital To Mass Transit Stop Shelters

July 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Digital out of home displays at higher profile mass transit stops are commonplace these days, but most of those deployed around the world are high brightness LCDs built in some way or another into the bus shelter. This one in Mumbai takes a very different approach.

It’s a two element outdoor LED display that has a square main screen at one end of the long transit stop, and then an LED ribbon running as a header above the shelter and seating area.

I haven’t seen this before and think it is quite clever, in that it allows a main screen to show – in this case – some “food porn” while the ribbon up top has the branding and call to action messages. The one challenge for this, if you want to call it a challenge, is the need and added cost to develop creative tuned to this different format. But a lot of digital OOH stock comes in oddball formats, so tweaking creative is common by necessity.

The board is operated by Signpost India.