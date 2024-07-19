Panasonic Sells It B2B Projector Business

July 19, 2024 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

This post first appeared on the site of content partner invidis …

According to NHK, Panasonic has finally found a buyer for its professional projector business in Orix. The Japanese financial investor Orix is ​​said to be paying the equivalent of around 580 million euros for the ProAV business. In May it was announced that Panasonic was examining a possible sale of the B2B division.

Panasonic’s professional projectors are an institution – whether it’s the Olympic opening ceremonies, concerts or projection mapping – AV experts mostly rely on Panasonic’s projectors, which are up to the size of washing machines. Now the Japanese company wants to separate from its small but profitable business. Rumors were already circulating in May, and now Japanese media are reporting that the deal has come to fruition.

According to NHK, Panasonic Holding has decided to sell its B2B projector business to the Japanese financial group Orix. Orix is ​​one of the largest financial service providers and is also active as a financial investor worldwide. The Japanese public broadcaster cites people familiar with the transaction who put the sales price for the carve-out of the projector business at around 100 billion yen (580 million euros). An official announcement is to be published shortly.

For Panasonic’s projection division, the carve-out and the new owners could give it the freedom it needs to focus fully on further development. Not only in the hardware area, but also in software and supplementary services.

The takeover by a financial investor rather than a strategic buyer such as one of the Chinese electronics companies has the advantage for the team that they can maintain the B2B focus.