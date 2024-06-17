Samsung Broadens Use Of SmartThings IOT Devices To Pro AV Applications

June 17, 2024 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Guest Post: Florian Rotberg, invidis

(This post first appeared on the German language site of content partner invidis)

Samsung presented SmartThings Pro, a further development of the established IoT platform with B2B functions, at Infocomm 24. The focus is on more sustainable, better automated and more experience-rich digital signage concepts. A preview was already available at the ISE in January – now Samsung is showing further details and initial projects in Las Vegas.

More than 140 million IoT devices from over 300 providers are already operating in the SmartThings network worldwide. The IoT ecosystem was previously focused on the B2C market for smart homes. Since SmartThings supports the IoT standard Matter, interoperability is also possible with devices from Google, Apple and Amazon. This makes SmartThings and Matter the most important open IoT ecosystems.

Now Samsung is expanding the IoT ecosystem for B2B applications. Many standard sensors from the consumer world (presence, light, temperature, movement, smart sockets, etc.) can also make digital signage concepts more intelligent and responsive.

For Samsung, SmartThings Pro is intended to improve sustainability in B2B projects, enable automated processes and improve digital experiences. The integration and adaptation of SmartThings devices takes place via open APIs.

Sustainable Business – Monitor and manage energy consumption of various smart devices connected to your screens by AI Energy Mode

Automated Operations – Automatically adjust devices based on preset situations and repetitive routines, increasing operational efficiency

Customer Experience – Personalized services based on customer data and preferences plus sensor-based interactions create a differentiated experience.

SmartThings Pro offers intelligent energy-saving technology for Samsung products with AI Energy Mode, which reduces energy consumption based on ambient brightness, content analysis and motion detection. This means that Samsung displays and Samsung LEDs automatically adapt to the environment.

In addition, SmartThings Pro allows users to check the connection status of various IoT devices through an AI-powered dashboard. This dashboard is designed to enable users to use their devices more efficiently.

As a true IoT ecosystem, SmartThings Pro is not limited to visual solutions and retail tech, but also controls and monitors HVAC (air conditioning, heating and ventilation) systems and many other digital devices. Various environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity and lighting can be operated and managed more effectively by linking various IoT products.

Sensors such as CCTV cameras for monitoring and control functions in production environments and commercial use can also be integrated, and daily configurations and settings can be automated in order to reduce total cost of ownership.

First partners on board

Samsung has already won its first ecosystem partners:

Quividi integrates Samsung SmartThings Pro into its new retail analytics platform VidiCenter.

At Infocomm, Cisco presented API integrations with Cisco collaboration solutions that can be integrated into the Cisco Webex Control Hub.

Aqara developed smart hotel experiences based on SmartThings Pro

invidis comment

At the ISE, the launch of SmartThings Pro was almost lost in the fireworks of announcements, partly because there were more questions than answers for the digital signage industry. Almost half a year later, the offering and market positioning are more clearly defined.

Samsung is now bringing its SmartThings ecosystem, which has been used hundreds of millions of times, into the digital signage B2B world. Not as a kind of remote device management (RDM) for screens – VXT takes care of that – but to manage and interact with connected sensors and the technical infrastructure surrounding the screens.

A typical Samsung strategy to bring highly scalable consumer technologies into the B2B portfolio. The new SmartThings Pro ecosystem can thus complement digital signage-specific sensor ecosystems such as those from Nexmosphere.