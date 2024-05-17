Mumbai Billboard Collapses In Storm, Killing 16 People, Injuring 75 Others

May 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The deadly collapse of a huge static billboard in Mumbai, India provides an unfortunate reminder of the importance of good engineering, and the reason why local governments hopefully develop and enforce annoying things like zoning bylaws and building codes.

The 120 by 120 foot ad board collapsed during a bad storm, killing 16 people and injuring 75 others. The board – static, not digital – was put up by a media company, and its owner has since been arrested after a three-day manhunt. The structure was 9X the allowed size, so lots of questions are being asked about how it was allowed.

The big structure fell atop a fuel station building. It appears a “sister” billboard structure is still standing.

The media company owner has a long history of conflicts with local officials, having been fined 21 times for putting up hoardings without permission.