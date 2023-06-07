New Peerless-AV System Touted As Removing Time, Hassles Of Mounting LED On Anything-But-Flat Walls

June 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Av solutions firm Peerless-AV’s shiniest new object at InfoComm 2023 next week will be its new and now-shipping universal LED video wall mounting system the company says takes much of the time and pain out of getting walls to look right on uneven vertical surfaces.

Called the SEAMLESS Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System (DS-LEDUNV), the gear is touted as being compatible with the majority of flat-to-wall latching LED displays.

I have never hung an LED video wall, so l’ll leave it to Nick Belcore, EVP at Peerless-AV, to explain:

“dvLED integration has come on leaps and bounds over the past few years, but there is still no standardization of latching mechanisms on OEM cabinets. Until now, this has made specifying, stocking, shipping and installing flat-to-wall dvLED video walls expensive, time consuming, and challenging. With our new Universal dvLED Mounting System, we are the first to the market with a truly universal solution that resolves these issues, making life easier for all parties involved in a project, and saving valuable time and costs versus dedicated mounts.

The DS-LEDUNV addresses the complexities of achieving a perfectly flat, seamless finish on uneven wall surfaces with its display adaptors and X, Y and Z axis adjustment; unique features on Peerless-AV mount infrastructure. A key USP is the unassuming, yet fundamental component – the quick-connect clamps. With assistance from the installer-friendly wall template, the lightweight aluminum mounting frame quickly and accurately attaches to the wall, and the quick-connect clamps attach along the frame to facilitate fast, easy latching of dvLED cabinets. This results in a dramatically simplified installation.

The kitted design of the DS-LEDUNV also makes it far more reconfigurable, should project requirements change. For example, if modifications are requested by the customer to the size of a dvLED video wall before the mounting system is installed, easy adaptations can be made without incurring substantial extra costs. To assist installation, drawings of the chosen Universal dvLED Mounting System are included in the box with along with instructions to assist the team deploying the solution.

The SEAMLESS Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System is currently available for Absen, Barco, iNFiLED, LG, Philips, Sharp/NEC, SNA Displays, Sony, and Unilumin models as well as similarly sized and configured cabinets from other manufacturers. The open architecture of the system provides ease of cable management keeping the install tidy. The DS-LEDUNV is available in black and silver and an optional Trim Kit Accessory (DS-LEDTK), compatible with most displays, provides a finished aesthetic to the sides and corners of the wall.