New SeaWorld Attraction In Abu Dhabi Includes Vast 220-Meter 360-Degree LED Wall

May 24, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The first SeaWorld attraction outside the U.S. has opened on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi – with a pile of AV tech that includes one of the larger LED displays deployed to date.

The attraction – a partnership between Miral and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment – formally opened its gates yesterday, and one of the key features is a screen in the One Ocean Hub area. The fully cylindrical screen measures 3,600 square metres, about 15 meters high and 220 meters round. 220 meters is 720 feet, so that thing is vast.

The AV infrastructure of the park includes over 1,800 speakers, 250 digital displays, and 150 back-of-house racks housed in 28 comms rooms, interconnected by over 350,000 meters of cable.

One of the interesting, complementary aspects of the set-up is the use of drones shaped like marine life. A swarm of dolphins and other marine mammals float and move in sync with what’s on the vast LED screen.

The attraction is described as the largest marine life theme park in the world. The indoor component covers five storeys and 1.97 million sq ft, set across eight zones. Each zone has a range of rides, animal encounters, entertainment experiences and retail and dining options.

The park has more than 100,000 aquatic animals, but is the first SeaWorld park to not include orcas (killer whales).

A firm called Holovis – which has offices in logical places like theme park mecca Orlando – did the AV. The link goes to a page with tech details and images.