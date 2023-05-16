Wavy LED Canopy Drives Experience In At Chinese Porsche Showroom

May 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting use of digital display for a new Porsche Studio urban auto dealer showcase in Changsha, a city of some 10 million people in Central China.

There is a big flexible LED canopy, or almost like a flying carpet, suspended over the showroom and visible from the street. If I am reading a Linkedin post correctly, the LED is driven by interactive, generative art.

There’s also a multi-panel video wall that functions as a digital art gallery system.

The original concept, design and programming was done by CloneProduction, a small agency in Shanghai.