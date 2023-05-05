Embedded LED Lights Up Huge Glass Diamond At Chinese Mega-Mall Entry

May 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This may be the most impressive application I’ve seen to date that uses LED embedded in glass curtain walls – a shopping mall in China that has a vast, irregular-shaped glass curtain wall at its main entry.

The structure is a little bit diamond-shaped, a little bit seemingly inspired by architect Frank Gehry’s work. There are rectangles, parallelograms, trapezoids, and triangles in a curtain wall that has 33 different sizes and shapes, and uses more than 400 40mm pitch NovoGlass NE panels, made by Chinese manufacturer NexNovo.

NexNovo has a couple of products for window glass and it appears this is the NE insulated commercial glass version. The project uses 831 sq. meters of the LED glass.

The mall is Jiangnan Joy City, which is … somewhere in China. I tried to sort out where but there are several Joy City malls, and my Mandarin is non-existent. I think Jiangnin is a region that encompasses several big cities, including Shanghai.

The video below suggests the “show” on the glass starts as the sun goes down, thought at 5,000 nits it would cut through direct daytime sunlight. I keep thinking about all of those glass curtain walls in big spaces like shopping malls, office tower lobbies, mass transport hubs and convention centers, and what this tech might offer as it matures, and awareness grows.